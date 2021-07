Red Solstice 2 is an interesting game. If you look at all the components, you would understandably picture it as a real-time XCOM, with the quality and features that come to mind with such a description. When you play the game there is a lot of what you would expect. However, the few negatives in games like XCOM seem to have expanded, while the aspects that made the game shine haven’t been recreated for the real-time tactics approach offered by Red Solstice 2.