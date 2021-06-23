(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.23.21 Accidental Posts
06.23.21 Accidental Posts.. (Intro) Foul Mouthed Friends (5TYNTK) Maine CDC reported 20 new Covid-19 cases. Gov. Mills has a busy Tuesday. Chris Sale at Hadlock. Maine man finds class ring in OOB. Maine fair season kicks off today. (Dirty) Chris Brown responds to abuse allegation. James Michal Tyler (Gunther) revealed he has Stage 4 prostate cancer. Bee Hive attacks Trick Daddy. T-Pain addresses Usher slander. Carl Nassib jersey is the top-selling jersey over the last 24 hours. (Topic) Have you ever accidentally posted something? What was it? (Outro) Tuna Fraud.hotradiomaine.com