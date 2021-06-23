Cancel
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.23.21 Accidental Posts

By Reid Allen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article06.23.21 Accidental Posts.. (Intro) Foul Mouthed Friends (5TYNTK) Maine CDC reported 20 new Covid-19 cases. Gov. Mills has a busy Tuesday. Chris Sale at Hadlock. Maine man finds class ring in OOB. Maine fair season kicks off today. (Dirty) Chris Brown responds to abuse allegation. James Michal Tyler (Gunther) revealed he has Stage 4 prostate cancer. Bee Hive attacks Trick Daddy. T-Pain addresses Usher slander. Carl Nassib jersey is the top-selling jersey over the last 24 hours. (Topic) Have you ever accidentally posted something? What was it? (Outro) Tuna Fraud.

Podcast

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.24.21 Oversharing

06.24.21 Oversharing.. (Intro) TBT Candy (5TYNTK) Fewer than 50 new Covid cases in Maine over the past 7 days. Delta variant causing concern. Supreme Court rules in favor of free speech for student. Celtics select new head coach. Children’s Museum and Theatre opens today. (Dirty) #FreeBritney. Travis Scott becomes Willy Wonka. Pop Smoke album coming July 16. Conan smokes with Seth Rogen. (Topic) Has a stranger ever overshared with you? (Outro) Sexy Beasts.
Lifestyle

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.28.21 Best Maine Vacation Spots

06.28.21 Best Maine Vacation Spots.. (Intro) Weekend Recap (Dirty) BET Awards Recap. Tristan wishes Khloe Happy Born Day. Bow Wow verzuz Soulja Boy. (5TYNTK) Rescue efforts continue in Surfside. Maine’s 7 day average of new daily Covid cases was 21.4. Gas prices likely to spike after July 1st. 11 year old boy rescued from River in Lewiston. Prime strawberry-picking season. (Topic) Where is the best place to vacation in Maine? (Outro) Nicki Vz. Lil Kim. Love Island UK.
Entertainment

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.29.21 I wish my sig other would…

06.29.21 I wish my sig other would… (Intro) Movies you’ve def seen 10+ times (Dirty) Megan Fox shows her pride. Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence on Britney’s conservatorship. Christina Aguilera supports #FreeBritney. SKIMS to be worn by US Olympic athletes. Tracis Scott drops clues about upcoming album. (5TYNTK) 150 people still missing in Florida Condo search. Covid-19 case counts remain low in Maine. $300 payments could be coming to Maine workers. 2nd day of a heat advisory in Maine. Robocalls could decrease starting tomorrow. (Topic) What’s a small gesture you wish your significant other did more? (Outro) Hug Life.
TV & Videos

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.30.21 World Social Media Day

06.30.21 World Social Media Day.. (Intro) WYR Too Hot or Too Cold (Dirty) Mayweather calls fight with Logan Paul “Fake.” Pooh Shiesty taken into federal custody. Jack Harlow shoots his shot at Saweetie. The Weeknd to star in upcoming HBO show. (5TYNTK) Florida Condo search is on to day 7. Vacationland Sweepstake deadline is today. South Berwick water ban. Severe thunderstorms are expected today. Mariners expected to announce Bruins affiliation. (Topic) What is your favorite and least favorite social media platform? (Outro) Holes. Maine Turnpike Authority.
TV & Videos

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 07.01.21 TBT Summer Jobs

07.01.21 TBT Summer Jobs.. (Intro) 4th of July Wknd Plans (Dirty) Bill Cosby released. Biz Markie alive despite reports. Britney Spears’ dad speaks on conservatorship. Keith Sweat VERZUZ Bobby Brown. (5TYNTK) Maine’s mask mandate and state of emergency ended Wednesday. Statewide plastic bag ban begins today. Maine Mariners are officially an affiliate of the Boston Bruins. NCAA student athletes can now make money off name, images, and likenesses. Phoenix Suns are heading to the NBA Finals. (Topic) What was your least favorite part of your summer job? (Outro) New Drake.
World

PODCAST: Laser Stories (06/18/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
Lifestyle

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (06/22/21)

Today’s question: Its National Rollercoaster week. And I bet you didn’t know this…. but back In 2016, there was a study done where researchers rode Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad 20 times and found that 2/3rds of the time, the ride was effective at treating one particular health condition, as long as you were seated in the back of the rail car. Their study was independently confirmed later on and now it’s an effective form of treatment. What is it?
TV & Videos

PODCAST: Loser Line (06/21/21)

When CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at your family reunion, don’t give them your REAL PHONE NUMBER… give them the Loser Line Number. They’ll call us and leave us a nice weird little message that we can play ON THE AIR!
Family Relationships
Mix 95.7FM

Lying Mothers – Connie And Fish Podcast (6-23-21)

We had a very special Rando Texto today because it involved the author of the Rando Texto calling in to the show to share her story. She recently had a getaway planned with her husband for their anniversary and had her mom all lined up to look after the kids. Well, it turns out that mom lied and decided to flake out on looking after the kids last minute. And it also turns out that the mom is kinda a chronic liar. We try to help her out and we think we solved her problem. Also on the show, Steve talks all about runny noses and daycare for his Daddy Tips, we heard advice you'd give to your parents on how they should have raised you for today's #TQOTD, and Christine is really really bad at math. All of that and much more on today's show!
TV & Videos

PODCAST: Whats On Your Mind (06/23/21)

Brooke thinks airplanes have shrunk, Jose found a thousands of dollars of radio equipment in his house, Alexis got a rude awakening at her new apartment, and Jeffrey’s 15 year old dog wandered off. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
TV & Videos

Interview: Eleanor “Snitchery” Barnes (Internet Urban Legends Podcast)

Hi Eleanor, thank you so much for taking the time to do this interview for Horrornews.net. Internet Urban Legends is such a fun podcast. I told Loey that I have had a lot of paranormal experiences. I’m skeptical though. I’ve had experiences and I always want to know who, what, when, where, why, and how? How did you get involved with the podcast?
Entertainment

Interview (Audio): Premise Podcast

An hour-long conversation with me. Last week, I had the pleasure of chatting with Jeniffer Thompson who along with her husband Chad oversee The Premise podcast. Check it out here. For 100s more interviews with screenwriters and filmmakers, go here.
Photography

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter. — Henry David Thoreau. Welcome to today’s funny pic dump quote and funny pictures dump. If you’re new around here, this is kind of a daily thing, Monday-Friday. If you’re not new, well, you know the drill.
Music

Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) on The MetalSucks Podcast #393

Prolific death metal drummer and multi-instrumentalist Hannes Grossmann is our guest! We discuss the recruitment process for his latest solo album, To Where The Light Retreats, the role he takes on as composer for his own material, how Tori Amos inspired a song on the new record, the story behind the hand-drawn cover artwork, how the songs on his first solo album were originally intended for Obscura, the less experimental nature of his solo project compared to Alkaloid, and the elitist mentality he takes towards his own music. Hannes also says he hopes there will never be another Necrophagist record and explains why.
Entertainment

(Interview) Getting To Know Bass Physics

Shout out to my friend Bass Physics for chatting with me today! We talked about his new single “Every Lonely Day,” his debut solo album “Disillusion,” the biggest failure that he turned into a success, his recent golden birthday, and more. Check out our interview below!
TV & Videos

(News) The Weeknd is Creating and Starring in New Show

The Weeknd is creating a new series alongside the creator of “Euphoria” for HBO which he will star in. The show, titled The Idol, follows the story of a budding female pop singer who gets romantically involved with a mysterious L.A. club owner who ends up being the leader of a secret cult on the low.
Behind Viral Videos

(News) Tik Tok Extends Length of Videos

TikTok has just announced that they will be giving users a brand new option on the length of videos. Tik Tok users will now have the option of making videos that are up to 3 minutes long which is 2 minutes longer than the current 60 second length. This update will come out over the next few weeks for users! Do you think this a good idea?!