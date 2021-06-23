Cancel
Jerry Seinfeld to Star in and Direct Pop-Tarts Origin Story ‘Unfrosted’ for Netflix

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 9 days ago
Jerry Seinfeld writing, directing and starring in a movie about Pop-Tarts? What’s the deal with that?. It’s true though, the legendary comedian will turn his attention away from the stage and to “Unfrosted,” a comedy feature film that will tell the story about the invention of the Pop-Tart, two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

TheWrap

TheWrap

