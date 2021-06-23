Texas Tech Will Host Mississippi State in the 2022 Big 12/SEC MBB Challenge

Texas Tech will host Mississippi State in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge on Saturday, January 29 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 5-3 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after earning a 76-71 win over LSU last season in Baton Rouge. TTU is 2-0 against Mississippi State in program history and will be hosting the Bulldogs in Lubbock for the first time. The two programs have not met in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.