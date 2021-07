The 2020-2021 Toronto Maple Leafs. We had some good times. There was so much hope. So much promise. So much left to accomplish. So much for that. As the NHL playoffs continue with two grinding, trapping teams sucking the life out of their more talented opponents and reaping the benefits of a league that inexplicably decides to completely toss out the rule book come playoff time, Toronto Maple Leafs fans are forced to wait another month until free agency arrives and we can all start deluding ourselves into thinking that the Leafs have a chance, again, next year.