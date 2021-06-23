Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Police investigate attacks on members of Pittsburgh Jewish community

By Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EwvP_0adDn2J700

PITTSBURGH — During the month of June, four members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Squirrel Hill have been assaulted and subjected to anti-Semitic slurs after leaving Sunday evening services.

One man was hospitalized as police continue to investigate whether that instance was a hate crime.

Director of Community Security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Shawn Brokos said they are making the community aware of the incidents for everyone’s safety.

“We can’t say if it was anti-Semitic or not, it was an assault on a member of our Pittsburgh community and that’s not OK and we’re working closely with police to find out who did this,” he said. “Our goal is not to instill fear in the community just make sure everyone’s aware of what’s happening.”

But for the other three members of the Jewish community who were verbally assaulted there is no gray area.

“It was a very hateful derogatory comment and it was directed at them specifically,” Brokos said.

Brokos says a lot of the recent anti-Semitic crimes here in Pittsburgh and across the country can be attributed to violence between Israel and Hamas.

And for some people walking the streets of Squirrel hill today it’s not just about Jewish community it’s about everyone.

“I want people to feel empowered that if you see something say something stand up and be a witness stand up and say we’re not gonna tolerate this and let’s work closely with one another and that goes to the fact that if you are Jewish or not Jewish,” Brokos said.

The Jewish Federation also said they are working closely with police to try to step up patrols in certain neighborhoods mainly as a deterrent but also to make police more available to community members who may witness a hate crime so they can report it faster.

©2021 Cox Media Group

