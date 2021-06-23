13 Spanish-Language TV Shows on Netflix to Stream Now

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final is now streaming with Netflix! Live-action adaptations tend to rub anime fans the wrong way because most of the time it's quite impossible to completely capture what made the original manga and anime so special in the real world. This has sparked a number of debates among fans over the years as to whether or not any adaptation has truly been successful, but one many lift up in high regard is the Rurouni Kenshin film trilogy. These first three films seemingly have been nothing but hits among fans, and now there's a way to check out the next big entry.