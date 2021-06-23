Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Miami’s Alejandro Rosario Was Named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game

By Miami Athletics
bcsnn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Miami’s Alejandro Rosario was named a Freshman All-American, as announced Monday by Perfect Game. Rosario was one of 42 players selected to Perfect Game’s 2021 Freshman All-America Team, garnering second-team honors. The right-handed pitcher becomes the third Miami Hurricane to receive Freshman All-America recognition in 2021, joining left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist and infielder Yohandy Morales.

www.bcsnn.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricane#All America#Ncaa Tournament#The University Of Miami#Perfect Game#Wake Forest#Tigers#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Kenner, LAWDSU

LSU's Dylan Crews named NCAA baseball 'Freshman of the Year'

KENNER, La. — LSU rightfielder Dylan Crews has been named the 2021 National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has received Second-Team All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Anderson picks up second Freshman All-American honor

LINCOLN, Neb. — Max Anderson added another postseason honor on Monday, as he was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings. Anderson was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in June. It's the third-straight season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American, as Colby Gomes (NCBWA) was honored in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff (Collegiate Baseball) was picked in 2020.
Waco, TXbaylorbears.com

Luke Boyd Named CBF All-American

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball's Luke Boyd was named to the College Baseball Foundation's All-American Second Team, the organization announced on Wednesday. It marked the organization's second annual All-American team as Boyd is the first Bear to earn the honor from the CBF. In 2021, Boyd was tops on the...
College Sportswvsportsnow.com

WVU Pitcher Ben Hampton Named Freshman All-American

West Virginia left-hander Ben Hampton has been named a 2021 Freshman All-American, Perfect Game announced Tuesday morning. Hampton, from De Pere, Wisconsin, made 10 starts and 14 appearances for WVU this season with a 4.83 ERA. He went 4-3 with 47 strikeouts and 15 walks in 54 innings. He was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team following the season.
Norman, OKTulsa World

Could Marvin Mims make a big jump from his freshman All-American season?

NORMAN — Making early comparisons between Marvin Mims and former star wide receivers in Lincoln Riley’s offense is unfair to the Oklahoma sophomore. But Mims’ debut season did give OU fans reason for anticipation after he finished with a team-high 610 receiving yards in 2020. Mims was the first wide...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Goal achieved: Auburn's Izzo named girls lacrosse All-American

At the beginning of each season, Auburn's coaching staff sits down with each member of the girls lacrosse team and conducts a preseason interview. Among the questions is a simple one: What are your goals?. For Abbie Izzo, it was to be an All-American. Earlier this week, her mission was...
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

Louisiana College’s Alex Ashby named All-American by D3baseball

The Louisiana College baseball team continued to rack up awards with Alex Ashby becoming the newest Wildcat to be named an All-American while Dane Pedersen and Ty Morgan were both added to All-Region teams by D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches' Association/Rawlings. Ashby, a former Crowley High standout who was...
Georgetown, KYnews-graphic.com

Warman named NAIA golf All-American

For the first time in program history, Campbellsville University men's golf has an NAIA All-American. Justin Warman of Georgetown picked up the honor. Warman won the Mid-South Conference Championship in April and led the Tigers to their first conference title since 2008 and first NAIA appearance since 2008, where Campbellsville finished a program-best fifth place.
Miami, FLDayton Daily News

Miami track All-American eyes Olympics

Finley Mclear vying for spot on British team in 800-meter run. When Finley Mclear learned that Miami was one of four schools interested in recruiting him, he thought for the briefest of periods that it might be the South Florida version. “I thought, ‘Great. Sunshine and beaches,’” he recalled on...
Utah Statemwwire.com

Utah State's Savon Scarver Named All-American By Phil Steele

Utah State’s Savon Scarver Named All-American By Phil Steele. Scarver has made a name returning kicks. Utah State’s 2021 season is getting a full make over with new head coach Blake Anderson and this year might be a struggle to win a lot of games. That does not mean this team will not be interesting, because we think this Aggies team will be interesting.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach named first-team All-American

Nebraska baseball has a first-team All-American for the first time since 2005. Spencer Schwellenbach was named a first-team ABCA/Rawlings All-American on Saturday, becoming NU’s first first-teamer since Alex Gordon. Schwellenbach, the Big Ten player of the year and John Olerud Award winner for national two-way player of the year, hit...
NFLSpartanburg Herald-Journal

South Carolina football in final two for freshman All-American transfer Karon Prunty

South Carolina joins Tennessee as the two finalists to add highly coveted University of Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty, a freshman All-American last season after becoming an immediate starter. Prunty, who has four years of eligibility remaining, announced Tuesday via Twitter he will make his decision between the two SEC East...
BaseballHammond Daily Star

Marceaux, Crews named All-Americans

LSU’s top-two workhorses, junior pitcher Landon Marceaux and freshman right fielder Dylan Crews, were selected as 2021 All-Americans. Marceaux, the Tigers’ definitive ace, was a third-team All-American by Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Crews was a third-team All-American by the NCBWA. On the season, Marceaux was...
Wilmington, OHwnewsj.com

Bryant named All-American by D3Football.com

WILMINGTON — Tavion Bryant, a senior on the Wilmington College football team, earned a spot on the second team defense as D3Football.com released its All-America teams. Bryant, a native of Columbus, and a graduate of Beechcroft High School, was one of three linebackers on the second team alongside Shane Quin of Ohio Wesleyan University and Mikkah Hackett of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Baseballchatsports.com

No. 2 Baseball’s Madden named First Team All-American

OMAHA, Neb. – No. 2 Texas Baseball's Ty Madden has been named a first team All-American by Perfect Game, the organization announced Friday. Madden is the first Texas player to earn first team All-American honors since Kody Clemens in 2018. This is the fourth All-America team that Madden has been named to, after picking up second team recognition from Baseball America, NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball.
College SportsHammond Daily Star

LSU's Stingley, York, Ricks named to Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team

A trio of LSU players, including two-time All-America cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., have been named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced. Stingley and record-setting placekicker Cade York were selected first team preseason All-America by Walter Camp, while sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks earned a spot on the...
Brenham, TXBrenham Banner-Press

Blinn’s Unger, Hillhouse named United Soccer Coaches Junior College Scholar All-Americans

Blinn College soccer players Ethan Unger and Hope Hillhouse were named to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Scholar All-American teams Tuesday. The lists include 15 men’s players and 26 women’s players recognized for academic and athletic excellence during the 2020-21 academic year. Unger and Hillhouse are the first Blinn soccer players to receive the honor.
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Tony Vitello Named Perfect Game Coach of the Year

Tennessee's magical season will continue this weekend in Omaha, as the Volunteers have landed and already started to prepare for Sunday's showdown against Virginia. The post-season honors have continued to roll in for the Vols, and the latest one is for Tony Vitello. Vitello was named the Coach of the...
College SportsUniversity Daily

Tech middle infielders named All-Americans

Tech freshmen middle infielders, Jace Jung and Cal Conley were named to the Third Team All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association. The Red Raiders were the only team in the Big 12 with multiple bids on the ABCA All-America Teams. This is Jung’s fifth All-American honor so far this...