Miami’s Alejandro Rosario Was Named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game
The University of Miami’s Alejandro Rosario was named a Freshman All-American, as announced Monday by Perfect Game. Rosario was one of 42 players selected to Perfect Game’s 2021 Freshman All-America Team, garnering second-team honors. The right-handed pitcher becomes the third Miami Hurricane to receive Freshman All-America recognition in 2021, joining left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist and infielder Yohandy Morales.www.bcsnn.com