CNN — July 4th is always a moment to consider what it means to be an American – and who counts as a citizen – but this year also offers a unique opportunity to consider the holiday’s legacy and how we might live up to its potential. As the country continues to grapple with the systemic racism inherent in so many of our political and social institutions, we cannot overlook the persistent second-class status of Puerto Rico, Guam, the American Virgin Islands and other US territories.