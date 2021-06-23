Cancel
Hiss Golden Messenger Beautifully Processes the Pandemic Blues on ‘Quietly Blowing It’

By Jonathan Bernstein
Rolling Stone
Over the past half-decade, M.C. Taylor has released four new albums (and a slew of outtakes compilations and live records) under the moniker of his country-soul recording outfit, Hiss Golden Messenger. But more impressive than the sheer quantity of the North Carolina singer-songwriter’s output is the degree of spiritual sensitivity, compositional craft, and high-stakes emotional urgency Taylor has been able to bring to each collection in such quick succession.

