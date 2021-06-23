Cancel
WWE

Ratings For Final Two Episodes Of WWE Most Wanted Treasures

By PWMania.com Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ninth and final episode of season one of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, drew 491,000 viewers this past Sunday night at 8pm ET on A&E, according to SpoilerTV. The episode drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Viewership for the season...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hart
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Jake Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Most Wanted#Combat#A E#Flair#Undertaker#The Honky Tonk Man
