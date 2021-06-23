Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun’s Independence Day Celebrations Kick Off on Sunday

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Loudoun, the celebration of the nation’s birthday is always a multi-day festival and after a year of COVID crowd limits the party is back on this year. The Town of Hillsboro gets an early start with a community concert and fireworks display on Sunday evening at the Old Stone School. The June 27 event begins at 5 p.m. and features performances by the Joey Bauer and the Waitress Band, The Talton Brothers, and The Darby Brothers. There will be food trucks, wine and beer vendors. Bring a picnic and blanket, but no outside alcohol. Lawn admission is free and there are VIP tables available on a reservation basis. Learn more at oldstoneschool.org.

