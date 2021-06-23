Are You Shaking Hands & Hugging People Now? [POLL]

So now that things are finally starting to improve and it's looking like we're on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, are you back to shaking hands and hugging people? I know I am. To be perfectly honest I never really stopped doing it, much to the disgust, shock and horror of others. I couldn't tell you how many times I'd stick my hand out or go to hug someone during the pandemic, it's a really hard habit to break. I do it all the time without even thinking about it. I felt bad, some people were terrified and I'd have to stop and remember "Oh' right we're not doing that anymore." Surely I'm not the only one who struggled with this.