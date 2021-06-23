Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Chasing Ships and Flipping Pieces: Part 1

By Jared Hines
Dynasty Football Factory
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould you ever trade a dollar bill for three quarters? If not, can you at least imagine a scenario where you would? If it wasn’t for charity or goodwill, but an actual self-serving purpose? No? Well, try this one on. Maybe I’m driving my family in the station wagon cross country to Wally World and run into some unplanned misadventures along the way. Maybe I need to make up some time and drive through the night. I’m going to need an ice-cold Coke to keep rolling, so I stop at a rest stop and go to the vending machine. I only have one dollar bill but I also have one quarter. Stay with me, the analogy is only going to get worse from here.

dynastyfootballfactory.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Flipping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Lifestylesportswar.com

Piece of cake ...

Driving in Maui - anyone driven the road around the south side recently? -- SemiHoo 06/29/2021 7:46PM. Still carsick from that trip in a Jeep nearly 10 years ago ** -- CAV itee 06/29/2021 10:17PM. Mission Space ride at Epcot did that to me in 2008...queasy feeling returns ** --...
CarsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy in a Ferrari Does Not Tolerate Being Overtaken by a Porsche

When a guy who offered to help an old man saw his car being overtaken by a Porsche, he could not control himself, causing him to create a funny impression. Driving a good car is a desire most people have, and when it comes to exotic racing cars, there is an undue amount of beef between drivers of different models, as seen in this joke.
LifestyleKFVS12

The Hidden Cost of Flip Flops

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What kind of shoes are you wearing to protect your feet?. We’ve talked a lot about what high heels can do to your bones, especially if you stumble. But this time of year, the danger is not just how high up you are but how much your foot is exposed. Dr. Jerry Grimes is an Orthopaedic Surgeon. He says, “As we age, your feet become weaker. And especially people whose arches are falling or have become diabetic, flip flops can be a very bad thing for our feet.”
Fenton, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Fenton Car Dealership Not Allowed To Display American Flags

I think we are all familiar with rules. Some rules make sense, some not so much. This particular case is the later. According to the Tri County Times, LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Ram in Fenton will not be allowed to display fifty five American flags on the dealership grounds. The plan was to hang the flags on light posts, but apparently that is a no go in the city of Fenton.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Tourist reveals she tried to shout up and warn residents but they didn’t understand her waves

A couple who witnessed the collapse of Champlain Towers South say they tried to warn residents just before the building fell, but to no avail.Adriana Sarmiento and Roberto Castillero were staying at a hotel near the condo on the night it crumbled, and filmed the horrifying moments just before and after the disaster.The pair filmed the first video just after hearing a loud crash from the bottom of the building, which startled some residents into coming out onto their balconies. Moments later, the couple recorded what appeared to be large amounts of water and debris pouring into the basement...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

$85M Luxury Superyacht Spotted Cruising Michigan Waters

Aside from the freighters, this may be the biggest vessel on the Great Lakes. The magnificent 209' international luxury yacht 'Scout' is in Michigan waters. Billionaire James Berwind and his partner Kevin Clark began making sketches on a napkin of a ship designed to be a semi-permanent base from which they could explore the world. A few years and $85 million later, they set sail on their dream voyage. With a helicopter pad and a hot tub with a swim-up bar, this boat just might be nicer than your house.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Moment several cars pull over to intervene as Black woman is pulled over by police

A TikTok video went viral after it showed motorists pulling over to film and monitor an encounter between a Black woman and Missouri police.A string of cars stopped on the road near St Louis to ensure that the officers dealt with the woman appropriately, according to the TikTok user who filmed the incident.Multiple cars can be seen stopping in the road after a man riding with the woman was pulled out of the car by officers and she began screaming for help.No details were given in the video, which has more than 13,500 likes, about the police department involved in...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

The Hidden Cost of Flip Flops

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What kind of shoes are you wearing to protect your feet?. We’ve talked a lot about what high heels can do to your bones, especially if you stumble. But this time of year, the danger is not just how high up you are but how much your foot is exposed. Dr. Jerry Grimes is an Orthopaedic Surgeon. He says, “As we age, your feet become weaker. And especially people whose arches are falling or have become diabetic, flip flops can be a very bad thing for our feet.”