Congrats to Our Father’s Day Griddle Grill Giveaway Winner!

It's ridiculous how easy it is to ruin a good steak, but if you can follow directions, here's how to do it right. You really only need to keep it simple. Yes, you can spice your beef with whatever you want... Seasoned salt, meat rubs, Montreal Steak seasoning, etc... But really, it comes down to half and half salt and coarse black pepper. The more important detail is to let your seasonings linger on the steak for a good long time while it warms to room temperature on your counter. I mean, I say that but I really like to season my steak six to eight hours before I plan on cooking them, but still let the come to room temp about fourty-five minutes before cooking. Try it sometime, it'll change your life.