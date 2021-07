Building a Better Boyertown will host the Comedy Under the Stars – Boyertown Summer Series in conjunction with SoulJoel Productions. Throughout the summer, Thursday night comedy shows will be held at Boyertown Community Park to raise money for BaBB. Each show features a different national headliner comedian. Tickets are $20 and $10 will go directly to BaBB. Tickets can be purchased at sjpcomedy.com or from BaBB’s Facebook page. Additional updates can also be found there. All shows are outdoors and socially distanced in Boyertown Community Park. The park is located at South Madison Street. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating for this event.