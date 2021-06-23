Cincinnati IF Jace Mercer Named a Finalist for the 2021 ABCA DI Gold Glove Team
University of Cincinnati infielder Jace Mercer was named a finalist for the 2021 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team at second base. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 23 by Rawlings via Twitter. The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007 and are presented annually to the top defensive players from each division of collegiate and high school baseball.www.bcsnn.com