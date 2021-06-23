Cancel
'Pee-wee's Playhouse' and 'Elvira' stars say John Paragon was so much more than Jambi

By Aida Ylanan Los Angeles Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonning a bright blue button-up with piano keys stitched on the back, actor John Paragon dove right into his 1983 special, "The Paragon of Comedy," with a song: a frenzied montage about sex and aerobics that darted from jazz and reggae to rock, country and punk. It wasn't his idea....

