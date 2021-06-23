China’s Next Aircraft Carrier Will Be a Nuclear-Powered Monster

The Type 039C Yuan submarine looks set to build on China’s existing, highly capable fleet of diesel-electric attacks subs and is likely even quieter. China’s prodigious naval shipbuilding program has recently made headlines for its aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, but there’s striking activity below the waves, too, including a new subclass of diesel-electric submarine, a detailed photo of which recently came to light. The existence of the new submarine, known in the West as the Type 039C Yuan class, only became known last month, but analysts are already mulling its features and potential capabilities.