Where Is Scott Shellady Going? Does the Cow Guy Have a New Job?
Scott Shellady is bringing his expertise and signature suit to Tennessee. “The Cow Guy” has been an eye-catching financial markets commentator on CNN, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and more not only for his market knowledge and his bovine-printed suit, but also for his keen expertise in the agricultural market. Shellady is now moving to a permanent position, so his regular followers want to know where he is going and where they can keep up with his insight.www.earnthenecklace.com