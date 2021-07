(St. Paul, MN) – Marathon negotiations and multiple attempts have led to Governor Tim Walz's 15 months of emergency powers coming to an end. Republicans in the Senate and House have pressed and enough Democrats have come on board to make those powers come to an end July 1st. The Governor stated last Friday that he would concede those powers on August 1st, but the timeline was moved up as part of the state government omnibus bill passed by the House and Senate overnight, early Wednesday morning.