10 Tips To Help You Renovate Your Yard on a Budget

Name: Angelo Licari, my boyfriend Jeff, and our new puppy August. Location: Cabbagetown — Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My boyfriend and I moved into the basement unit of our building (a 290-square-foot studio) two years ago, and turned it into a surprisingly warm, spacious, and functional living space. It inspired us to move into the unit above us and utilize its potential to create our current home. We believe our greatest strength in home design is refurbishing old furniture to fit a more modern style (kitchen table, coffee table trunk, kitchen chairs, etc.). We also love creating art and furniture from scratch. My boyfriend Jeff is an artist so most of the paintings would have been a Jeff original, and I’m more handy so the shelving units, ladder, etc. would be an Angelo original.