Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a 'con artist'

GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a “con artist” a day after Philadelphia’s manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday night’s game. “It’s embarrassing for Girardi, it’s embarrassing for the Phillies, it’s embarrassing for baseball,” Rizzo said in a...

www.greenwichtime.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Washington Nationals#Nats Gm#Ap#Northwestern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Girardi's support for Neris as closer is wavering

PHILADELPHIA — It's not like Hector Neris didn't have his chances this season to keep his closer's role. Neris, who blew his third save in his last five tries Wednesday to hand the Washington Nationals a 13-12 victory at Citizens Bank Park, had been the subject of fan and media scrutiny in recent weeks, but had received manager Joe Girardi's support all along.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Playing Kapler’s Giants Shines Spotlight on Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies will visit their former manager Gabe Kapler and the first-place San Francisco Giants for a three-game set at Oracle Park this weekend. A victory Wednesday without injured stars Bryce Harper and Jean Segura held off a potential sweep by the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers and brought the Phillies back up to .500 at 33-33.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Max Scherzer Stares Down Joe Girardi, Phillies Manager Ejected Vs. Nationals

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Joe Girardi apparently wanted all the smoke Tuesday night. The Phillies manager was ejected during Philadelphia’s game against the Washington Nationals after challenging Max Scherzer as the pitcher walked back to the dugout staring him down. Let’s relive how we...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats Travel to Philly Trying to Keep on Rolling

For what feels like the first time since the 2019 postseason, the Washington Nationals have caught fire. They have been doing so without some of their main pitchers. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Daniel Hudson, have all spent time on the IL recently but nonetheless they have gotten the job done. The starting pitching has been phenomenal. Guys like Paolo Espino, Jefry Rodriguez, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Patrick Corbin, and Jon Lester have all logged impressive outings during the Nationals’ 11 game homestand. Since a win in Tampa on June 9, the Nationals have won 9 of 12 games, including a streak of five straight. The Nationals beat up on the New York Mets during that stretch with a sweep of the Pirates earlier in the week, and the Nats split with the Giants. Two of those teams are leading their division and have playoff aspirations, and something must be said for that.
MLBBirmingham Star

Nats activate Max Scherzer to start Tuesday in Philly

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Scherzer, 36, left his last start June 11 against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He was diagnosed with groin inflammation and later placed on the IL.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBmasnsports.com

Game 70 lineups: Nats at Phillies

An 8-3 homestand, capped with a strong and often thrilling weekend against the Mets, was a great first step for the Nationals to get themselves back into the mix in the National League East. A good road trip this week against two more division opponents would go a long way toward making this surge truly legitimate.
MLBMLB

Dombrowski backs Girardi after Rizzo remark

PHILADELPHIA -- Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo called Phillies manager Joe Girardi a “con artist” for saying he had legitimate reasons to ask umpires to inspect Max Scherzer a third time for foreign substances on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Rizzo believes Girardi only...
MLBNBC Sports

Dombrowski defends Girardi against Rizzo's 'improper' comment

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had a measured response to his manager being called a "con artist" by a rival official. "It's totally improper, in my opinion," Dombrowski said Wednesday, hours after his Washington Nationals counterpart, Mike Rizzo, ripped Joe Girardi for asking umpires to check if Nats ace Max Scherzer was doctoring the baseball Tuesday night.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski defends Joe Girardi after slam by Nationals’ Mike Rizzo

Dave Dombrowski is standing by his man. The Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations defended manager Joe Girardi, who was blasted by Mike Rizzo. The Washington Nationals general manager called Girardi a “con artist” following Tuesday’s game, which saw the Phillies manager insist umpires check Max Scherzer for illegal substances, leading to a verbal feud with the three-time Cy Young Award winner. Girardi was ejected after leaving the Phillies dugout as the showdown escalated.
MLBaudacy.com

'He's entitled to his own opinion' — Girardi brushes off Rizzo's 'con artist' barb

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The general managers of the Phillies and the Washington Nationals are trading barbs as the fallout from Joe Girardi's ejection from Tuesday night's game continues. Girardi said Wednesday that his Nationals counterpart, Mike Rizzo, is "entitled to his own opinion" after he called Girardi a "con...
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera leading off for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Herrera will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Jordan Holloway and the Marlins. Luke Williams moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Herrera for 10.2 FanDuel points on...
MLBNew York Post

Joe Girardi’s Phillies season has been full of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...
MLBThe Good Phight

Alec Bohm Is In The Eye of the Phillies' storm

A storm is brewing in South Philadelphia. This storm isn’t anything a meteorologist can predict — it can’t be found in the thunderclouds over Citizens Bank Park or in the wind that howls over the Delaware River. Just like tornadoes or hurricanes, this storm has a season, but it is not some natural phenomena — no, this storm is the internal turbulence that occurs within every member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. It’s the unrelenting burden of expectation that comes with playing in Philadelphia — for a fanbase that expects greatness, but has been made caustic by years of disappointment. It’s the pressure, fear, and shame associated with playing the world’s cruelest sport, where all you do at the highest level is fail, time and time again. In the eye of this storm, mere inches away from being swept into its vortex, lie the future of the Phillies: Alec Bohm, Adam Haseley, and Scott Kingery.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Vince Velasquez, Rhys Hoskins help Phillies edge Marlins

Vince Velasquez tossed seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday. Velasquez (3-2) gave up two hits, struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 13 batters he faced. Jose Alvarado allowed two runs but recorded the final four...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants' Winning Streak Snapped in Blowout 13-6 Loss to Phillies

Giants' winning streak snapped in blowout loss to Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Giants' five-game winning streak came to a sudden half Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park. San Francisco's offense looked like it was up to the task early in...
MLBSacramento Bee

Lopez scheduled to start for Miami against Philadelphia

Miami Marlins (34-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-41, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 runs.