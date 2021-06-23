Cancel
Family says 16-year-old has gone missing in Southern Indiana

By NEWS AND TRIBUNE
The Evening News
The Evening News
 9 days ago
Photos of missing 16-year-old Aidan Graef and the car he was last driving. Submitted

SOUTHERN INDIANA — The family of Aidan Michael Graef says the 16-year-old has gone missing. He was last seen on Sunday, when he traveled from Kentucky to Indiana, according to his mother.

Aidan was last driving a dark charcoal 2004 Honda Accord EX with tinted windows and moonroof. It has an Indiana license plate, 453DVK.

The vehicle crossed the Ohio River over a toll bridge, as confirmed by a RiverLink image, his mother said Wednesday. He is believed to be in Southern Indiana, with the area of focus Jeffersonville, Clarksville and New Albany.

Aidan is described as 6 feet, 1 inch in height, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-263-9141 or 502-216-2360.

