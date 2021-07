COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou basketball team will meet a familiar foe in January of 2022, when they travel to Ames, Iowa to meet the Cyclones. The match up will be the Tiger's third-straight appearances in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, going 2-2 all time in the event. Last time out, MU took down TCU 102-98 in an overtime thriller at Mizzou Arena.