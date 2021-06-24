Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

‘My agency has sent two people abroad this year’: Travel industry despair as it lobbies government for action

By Simon Calder
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Em42k_0adDlFct00

“From January to June this year, from my agency, we have had two people travel abroad.”

Like the hundreds of other travel agents who gathered opposite parliament for the industry’s day of action, Jill Waite has endured 15 months of no income.

The director of Pole Travel in Manchester said: “It’s been absolutely horrendous. I don’t think you could imagine. We’ve gone from very successful businesses to having no revenue. We don’t earn any money unless people travel.

“The government have basically stopped travel, and we’ve earned nothing.

“They’ve supported a lot of industries such as hospitality, but they’ve missed out travel. They class us as non-essential retail, but we’re not, because we haven’t got anything to sell.”

On the patch of grass known as College Green, Ms Waite and her colleagues were joined by dozens of pilots who would, in a normal summer, be working flat-out flying British holidaymakers to the Mediterranean and beyond.

In 2021, the only feasible “ green list ” destinations for most British travellers are Gibraltar and Iceland.

One poster read: “Woah, we’re going to Ibiza,” with the destination crossed out and “lose our businesses” added.

Niamh Viana, a first officer for easyJet at its Luton base, said: “I’m passionate about aviation – I’d love to be flying our passengers across Europe, not only for holidays but for businesses and for people to be reunited with their families.

“We’re here today in Westminster to ask the government to rethink their travel restrictions. We do believe it’s safe for travel to reopen, so we’d ask them to reconsider their traffic light system.”

On Thursday ministers will decide whether any countries should be shuffled between the “red list” (requiring hotel quarantine), “amber list” (self-isolation) and “green list”.

A few MPs attended the event, including the senior Tory backbencher Huw Merriman . He is chair of the Transport Select Committee, and told The Independent : “The Conservative government – the government that looks after businesses and stands for individual freedom – needs to do a lot more when it comes to the international travel sector, to keep people in their jobs, allow people to go and see their loved ones abroad.

“I will not just reserve my ire for the Conservative government; also Labour and the SNP front benches need to stop with this race to the bottom in destroying this industry.”

Labour’s Ben Bradshaw , MP for Exeter and another member of the Transport Select Committee, said: “We’re all still incarcerated in Boris Johnson’s prison island. We’re supposed to have a vaccine dividend. Where is it?

“There’s absolutely no scientific basis to the government continuing travel restrictions.

“We now have the highest Covid rate in Europe. We’re still forcing people coming here from countries with a fraction of our Covid rates to quarantine for 10 days – absolutely no scientific basis for that.

“In the process we’re killing hundreds of thousands more jobs.”

While most attention was focused on travel to and from Europe, there were representatives of tourism to Africa. Every nation on the continent is on either the red or amber list, despite very low infection rates in countries such as Morocco.

“Where is the data on that?” asked Kate Kenward of the African Travel and Tourism Association.

“They desperately need our support. There’s people out there that are just existing now. They’ve been laid off work. They really, really need tourism back.”

Paul Goldstein, co-owner of Kicheche Safari Camps in Kenya, criticised ministers in the Department for Transport (DfT), the aviation minister, Robert Courts – who was expected to speak at an Abta conference on Tuesday but had a late-notice diary clash – and the transport secretary, Grant Shapps.

“When Mr Courts doesn’t even bother to show up for the Abta meeting, it gives you some sort of idea of what the senior members of this government think about the travel industry.

“They have not thrown us a bone for 15 months. Mr Shapps has said travel agents are a thing of the past.

“But he does care about the railway workers. He’ll look after all their jobs. Meanwhile trains run empty while our coffers are empty.”

While British travellers are effectively excluded from travelling abroad, the vacuum is being filled by other nationalities.

Noel Josephides, chairman of Greece and Cyprus specialist Sunvil, said: “We’re finding that we’re losing beds in August for people who have already been confirmed because hoteliers are saying to us, ‘Well, you cancelled May, June and July, now you’re going to cancel August. We know the Germans are coming, the French, the Italians.

“Our programme is being decimated. Our ability to actually function as a business is being eroded.”

He said it was the worse of times since he began working in the travel industry in 1970.

“It’s extremely dispiriting. The whole thing is rudderless. There’s no end in sight. And that’s the most depressing thing about it.”

A government spokesperson said: “We continue to engage extensively with the industry to explore how we can open international travel safely, whilst ensuring we protect public health.

“We recognise the challenging times facing all sectors of transport as a result of Covid-19, which is why we have put in place an economy-wide support package, including aroundâ€‹ £7bn of support benefitting the air transport sector.”

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Lobbies#Pole Travel#College Green#British#Labour#Snp#Covid#Kicheche Safari Camps#Dft#Germans#French#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business Travel
Country
Greece
Related
Worldgreekcitytimes.com

Changes to travel requirements for visitors to Greece

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday announced changes to the covid-illness certification period for domestic and international travel to the country. Specifically, those travelling to Greece and those travelling from the Greek mainland to island destinations must have a ‘certificate of illness’ issued thirty days after the first positive test which will be regarded as valid for up to one hundred and eighty days after it.
WorldTelegraph

Live Travel news latest: Portugal imposes quarantine on unvaccinated Britons

Portugal has imposed quarantine restrictions on unvaccinated British travellers as Europe tightens its borders against the threat of the Delta variant which has taken hold in the UK. From today any Briton who has not received both vaccination doses will have to isolate for 14 days on arrival in Portugal,...
TravelTravel Weekly

SPAA calculates ‘catastrophic £460m’ impact of travel grounding

The loss to the Scottish economy of one flight of holidaymakers to one Spanish destination this summer could be as much as £38,000 – while the overall loss of all holiday flights to Spain could be more than £460 million. The figures come from Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association calculations based...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Can I travel to Malta this summer and what are the rules?

There was a small bit of good news for holidaymakers on 24 June as the Department for Transport announced that 16 destinations were set to join the travel “green list”.The transport secretary confirmed that, alongside various British Overseas Territories, tourism favourites Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and a number of Caribbean islands would soon be upgraded.Grant Shapps said: “We’re moving forward with efforts to safely reopen international travel this summer, and thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, we're now able to consider removing the quarantine period for fully vaccinated UK arrivals from amber countries – showing a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Spain reimposes PCR test requirement for British tourists

British tourists travelling to Spain will now need a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit, the prime minister announced today.Last month, Spain axed all entry restrictions for British visitors as it sought to recharge its battered tourism industry.In last Thursday’s traffic light travel update, the Balearic Islands, which include holiday hotspots Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, were placed on the UK’s green watchlist, meaning travellers from there could enter Britain quarantine-free following a holiday.However, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that the country would reimpose the testing requirement for outbound travellers who have not been...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

EU suggests deal could be struck on Brexit ‘sausage wars’ in next 48 hours

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president, has suggested a deal to address the Brexit ‘sausage wars’ could be struck in the next 48 hours.Mr Sefcovic hinted that an announcement that the EU would agree to the UK’s request to extend the current ‘grace period’ on checks on chilled meats coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of Britain was imminent. He told Northern Irish politicians that he was in discussions with members states about an extension.While he could make no announcement today, he said: “I remain confident we can find a solution in the next 48 hours that...
EuropePosted by
The Independent

France, Italy and 20 other nations should be on the green list, says analyst

After only one new nation, Malta, was added to the government’s “green list” of quarantine-free locations, a leading analyst has concluded that chance plays a significant role in allocating countries into “traffic light” categories.Robert Boyle has “reverse engineered” the latest moves from the amber list to the green list and red list in a bid to calculate the government’s criteria.But Mr Boyle, who is former director of strategy for BA’s parent, IAG, says he is baffled at why 22 European countries, including France and Italy, remain on the “amber list”.In his blog for Gridpoint Consulting, he says there are two main...
Worlddallassun.com

COVID-19: Switzerland eases restrictions for travellers

By Ashok RajStory need to be played back to Ashok RajNew Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): The Swiss Federal Council has initiated the process of accepting visas for Switzerland from several countries including India, the embassy of Embassy Switzerland based in New Delhi announced on Monday. "The Embassy of Switzerland...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: Javid says ‘no going back’ on lockdown lifting as PM claims UK ‘set fair’ for 19 July

New health secretary Sajid Javid has said there is “no going back” on lifting England’s remaining Covid restrictions as Boris Johnson suggested it was looking “set fair” to ease measures on 19 July.Mr Javid told reporters on Monday that he would outline his updated roadmap out of restrictions when he addresses MPs in the Commons this afternoon.“I want to see the restrictions lifted and life going back to normal as quickly as possible,” he said. “It’s going to be irreversible, there’s no going back. That’s why we want to be careful during that process.”Health bosses had earlier urged Mr...
Travelinews.co.uk

Europe travel: Holidaymakers rush to book summer trips to new green list destinations

British sun-seekers have rushed to book trips to islands including Menorca and Malta after these destinations were added to the UK’s green travel list. The addition of Malta, Madeira and Spain’s Balearic Islands – which include Ibiza, Menorca, Majorca and Formentera – to the green list of quarantine-free travel destinations prompted a flurry of bookings from Britons desperate to get away this summer.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group take legal action over ‘amber list’

As easyJet reveals plans to launch domestic routes in Britain shorter than 200 miles, other aviation powers are taking legal action in a desperate attempt to restart summer flying at scale.Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which also owns London Stansted and East Midlands airports, have launched a legal challenge against the government to reveal the basis for decisions on the “traffic light” allocation of nations.The court papers name the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, and the health secretary, Matt Hancock, as defendants. The aim is to increase pressure on reopening many more countries to international travel over...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

The great bookings scramble: Travel firms report 3,000% surge in flights to Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca after they are added to the green list

Sun-starved families rushed to book trips abroad yesterday following the expansion of the quarantine-free green list. Travel firms reported an explosion in demand for destinations including the Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira and some Caribbean countries. Airlines scrambled to lay on dozens of extra flights and larger planes to meet demand...
HealthTravel Weekly

Malta to require ‘proof of vaccine from UK arrivals’

Malta will ask for proof of vaccination from UK arrivals from June 30, according to a statement issued today. The new restriction comes the day after the UK government moved Malta from amber to its green list, meaning British holidaymakers do not need to quarantine on their return. A statement...
Travelmentourpilot.com

UK Airlines React To Ease In Travel Restrictions

Airlines operating in the UK reacted to the easing of travel restrictions to some holiday destinations, by adding more flights. But they’re not pleased. After mounting pressure from airlines, airports, tour operators and other stakeholders, the UK government eased travel restrictions for some destinations. Still using the ‘traffic light’ system, authorities added Malta and the Spanish Balearic Islands to the ‘Green’ list. This means that holidaymakers returning from there, will not need to self-isolate or quarantine. However, they will still need to take two COVID-19 tests: one before the flight, and another 2 days after arrival.