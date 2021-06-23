Cancel
Cambria, CA

Ride a gentle giant at Covell Clydesdale Ranch

By Visitors Guide
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
 9 days ago
Three beautiful Clydesdale ladies at Covell Clydesdale Ranch

Trails rides and tours travel past spectacular views

Take a trail ride through acres of Monterey pine forest, through pastures of grazing cattle and along a spectacular ocean view. Covell Clydesdale Ranch in Cambria offers guided trail rides atop their 2000-pound gentle giants. Tara Covell says, “These are gentle and calm horse and easy to ride.” Imagining sitting atop their broad backs can be daunting, but many say it’s the experience of a lifetime.”

“The rides are mostly walking,” said Tara, “with some trotting and cantering depending on ability.” Children must be at least seven years old. Helmets are not required but are provided if wanted. Bring your camera!

Other fun includes UTV tours for groups of 5 or less or wagon tours for larger groups. The tours include the history of the ranch and up-close encounters with the pastured Clydesdales.

Rancher Ralph Covell has raised Clydesdale horses for over 40 years, 23 of those in Cambria. Originally based in Azusa, California, he bred and showed his huge horses throughout the country. His search for more rural space brought his horses and family to a 2000-acre parcel amongst the Monterey pine forest in Cambria. The Inspiration to open the ranch to the public came about in 2015 when daughter, Tara, took over ranch operations at the ranch and created the rides and tours for the public.

Covell currently has between 50 and 60 Clydesdales, a breed of draft horse well-known in the United States for representing Budweiser. The large, gentle Clydesdale is named for its origin in the valley of the River Clyde in Lanarkshire, Scotland. The breed originated in the 18th century when imported Flemish stallions were bred to local mares. In the 19th century the Shire, another draft breed, was introduced to the bloodlines. Clydesdales were exported to other countries to help with farming. As mechanized farming began replacing the horse the Clydesdale’s population diminished. Today the Clydesdale is bred primarily for show and is considered a vulnerable breed.

Clydesdales weigh between 1800 and 2000 pounds and measure around 18 hands. A hand equals 4 inches measured from the withers (top of the shoulder) to the bottom of the hoof. One of the horse’s beautiful characteristic are the long silky hairs, called feathers, covering the hooves and floating in the air as the horse moves. Another characteristic are the coat colors, ranging from tan, through reddish tan, dark brown to almost black. Many have a blaze of white down the front of their faces. The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are a specific bay color and all markings are closely matched. Budweiser is very particular that their horses match specific conformation standards.

Rates are $120 for the trail rides. Tours start at $200 for groups of one to five with arrangements for larger groups.

Covell’s is open Monday-Saturday by appointment only. Trail rides at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., vehicle tour at noon. To book a ride or tour text or call (805) 975-7332. For more information visit covellsclydesdaleranch.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

– Ruth Ann Angus

San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

San Luis Obispo, CA
The San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide is the county’s premier travel magazine featuring wine tasting, dining, lodging, shopping, spas, and attractions.

