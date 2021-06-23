Flint completes lead and copper testing for first half of 2021
FLINT, MI -- The city is back on schedule for testing water for lead and copper levels after failing to do the work on time in the first half of last year. Results of the most recent testing are not yet available because the water samples are being validated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy but are expected to be released next month, the city said in a news release that announced the completion of sampling for the first six months of this year.www.mlive.com