Flint completes lead and copper testing for first half of 2021

The rain finally came, and for some, more than they wanted. The rain has certainly changed the look of the drought status over Michigan. The drought status isn’t an exact formula. It is people in all areas of Michigan reporting how dry it is at their locations. There are also different types of drought. We could have a quick agricultural related drought that maybe just affects the top two feet of soil at just the wrong time. We could also have long-term drought that can draw down the water table, and affect water wells.