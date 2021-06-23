Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Flint completes lead and copper testing for first half of 2021

By Ron Fonger
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT, MI -- The city is back on schedule for testing water for lead and copper levels after failing to do the work on time in the first half of last year. Results of the most recent testing are not yet available because the water samples are being validated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy but are expected to be released next month, the city said in a news release that announced the completion of sampling for the first six months of this year.

www.mlive.com
Community Policy
MLive

MLive

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Scarcity#Water Service#Water Systems#Energy#Egle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Flint Water Crisis
Related
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

Ann Arbor dry cleaner faces wrecking ball under pollution cleanup plan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans are in the works to demolish an Ann Arbor dry cleaning business to address a longstanding pollution problem in the soil beneath the building. Armen Cleaners has stood at 630 S. Ashley St. in the Old West Side for decades, but it now faces the wrecking ball so the state can take action to remove contaminated soil, a problem first discovered 36 years ago, officials said.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
MLive

25,000-gallon sewage overflow reported in Ann Arbor after ‘immense rainfall’

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Immense rainfall” this past week caused an estimated 25,000-gallon sewage overflow in Ann Arbor, the city reported Thursday afternoon, July 1. The overflow was discovered Tuesday when the city’s public works staff was completing a post-storm damage inspection of city-owned infrastructure and found a sewer manhole where there was evidence of a recent overflow, officials said.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan coronavirus data for Friday, July 2: Case numbers, positivity rate tick up

A week after Michigan eliminated its mask mandate, COVID-19 case numbers and the statewide positivity rate are ticking up. To be sure, the overall numbers remain much lower than any other time in the pandemic. Still, the state reported 228 new cases Thursday, the highest daily number in three weeks, and the statewide seven-day average of new cases is at 135, up 4% from a week ago.
Flint, MIPosted by
MLive

Republic Services won’t pull garbage trucks from Flint immediately

FLINT, MI -- Republic Services says it will continue waste collection in the city “in the immediate future” even though its’ contract to do so has expired. “Republic Services’ contract with the city of Flint expired on June 30, 2021, however as a long-standing community partner, we are working in good faith with the mayor and city staff,” the company said in a statement to MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, July 1. “Residents should know that nothing will change with respect to their regular waste collection services in the immediate future.
Michigan StatePosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 things to know about Michigan’s COVID vaccine lottery

Michigan is adopting some added financial incentive in an attempt to jumpstart the declining uptake in COVID-19 vaccines. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the “MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” which will feature up to 32 cash prize winners and nine college scholarship winners, all of whom will have gotten at least one dose of vaccine to be eligible.
Washtenaw County, MIPosted by
MLive

Flooding prompts Washtenaw County to issue state of emergency

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Damage from last weekend’s heavy rainfall prompted Washtenaw County on Thursday to declare a state of emergency. The state of emergency is effective immediately, according to a Washtenaw County release. The rain overwhelmed drainage and sewer systems across the county, the release stated, leading to damage in homes, apartments and public infrastructure.
Flint, MIPosted by
MLive

Flint schools hosting five enrollment events this month

FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools is hosting five on-site enrollment opportunities in the month of July. Families can enroll their child online or attend one of the following events if interested in enrolling their child at Flint Community Schools. Tuesday, July 6, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: On-site enrollment...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Last week’s rain put a dent in Michigan’s drought, see how it changed

The rain finally came, and for some, more than they wanted. The rain has certainly changed the look of the drought status over Michigan. The drought status isn’t an exact formula. It is people in all areas of Michigan reporting how dry it is at their locations. There are also different types of drought. We could have a quick agricultural related drought that maybe just affects the top two feet of soil at just the wrong time. We could also have long-term drought that can draw down the water table, and affect water wells.
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

Saginaw Fire Department gets a new chief

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officially has a new chief of its fire department. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales has appointed Thomas Raines the department’s chief, effective Friday, July 2. Raines is a 27-year veteran of the department and has served as acting chief since May. “I feel very fortunate to...