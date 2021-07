Devin Booker has been the hot topic of conversation in the NBA these last few days. From suffering a broken nose in Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers series, to coming back to end the game and getting pushed by Boogie Cousins after the final buzzer, and finally wearing a face mask in Game 3 to protect that same broken nose, Booker’s been one of the faces of the Western Conference Finals for a reason.