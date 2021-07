Injuries continue to plague the Braves, as Max Fried is headed to the IL with the same blister problems that plagued him early in his career. Kyle Wright had a decent end to his 2020 season. Over his last two regular season starts, he pitched 13 innings and only allowed three hits, two earned runs, four walks, and struck out 12 batters. Before his disastrous outing against the Dodgers in the NLCS, Wright was locked in against the Marlins in the NLDS — only allowing three hits, two walks, and no runs over six innings while striking out seven Miami batters.