It’s time for great BBQ and fresh baked pie at Avila Valley Barn

Feed the farm animals from May to November at Avila Valley Barn.

Get seasonal fruits and vegetables, home-baked goodies and more at Avila Valley Farm

Any mention of Avila Valley Barn makes locals smile. Over the years, since 1987, this unique farmer’s market has become a favorite destination for locals and visitors to buy the freshest locally-sourced seasonal fruit and vegetables.

The fresh, seasonal fruit and vegetables that are available are not the only reason people drop in. The barn is a favorite bakery for fresh baked pies and other bakery treats, lunch from the deli or ice cream. And, there’s even more to the fun than browsing through the fruit and vegetable stands. Avila Valley Barn also offers pasture-raised chicken eggs and lamb.

There’s feeding the farm animals (May – November), pumpkin patch (September – November), hay maze (October), Christmas trees (Thanksgiving weekend through December 25th), U-Pick, chicken shack & smoke house deli, roasted corn and ice cream.

The harvest

Avila Valley Barn is one of the few remaining pristine places where you can harvest fresh, ripe fruit straight from the field. The small valley is home to owls, deer, squirrels, coyotes, bobcats, turkeys, and mountain lions.

Pick your own seasonal fruit. Several varieties of crisp, juicy apples have their own peak season August through September and peaches in July and August. Find raspberries, and flowers. Pumpkins are ready at the end of September. October is the best month to choose from 49 varieties of pumpkin from small up to pumpkins weighing hundreds of pounds. Sign up for a free newsletter that lets you know when it’s time to harvest your favorites.

Eat good food

Everything is baked fresh in the bakery daily. Pies are hand mixed and rolled for flavorful buttery flakey crust to hold the pie fillings made with whole fruit. The baker is open

The Sweetshop has fudge, taffy, coffee, pop and a variety flavors from the Slo-Maid Ice Cream Factory. What’s your favorite? Bing Cherry, Butter Pecan, Double Dutch Chocolate? Choose from over 15 flavors and watch for seasonal favorites like Apple Strudel, Caramel Apple, Cinnamon Cream, Eggnog and Pumpkin.

Get fresh roasted corn Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Chicken Shack & Smoke House offer an extensive menu for every appetite. Check out the menu on the website where you’ll find mouthwatering choices from Nashville fried chicken, to salads, sandwiches and family dinners plus catering. Fresh BBQ hours are Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Preservation and sustainability

Avila Valley Barn is dedicated to the preservation of the area and does not use pesticides or herbicides. Sustainable farming practices include: cover cropping to protect and build the soil, reduced or eliminated tillage to foster healthy soil biology, and animal integration to increase nutrition for animals, soil, and fruit. This means it is safe for your family to walk into the field and eat fruit and veggies 365 days of the year.

Avila Valley Barn is located at 560 Avila Beach Dr. between San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach. Open daily from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. For more information, call (805) 595-2816 or visit www.avilavalleybarn.com.