ESPN’s next 30 for 30 focuses on Maya Moore, her WNBA sabbatical, and Jonathan Irons’ wrongful conviction

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
 9 days ago

On Wednesday, ESPN announced their latest 30 for 30 film. Breakaway, which will premiere on July 13th, spotlights Maya Moore, her voluntary sabbatical from the WNBA, and her quest for justice regarding the wrongful conviction of Jonathan Irons. Here's a trailer of Breakaway, directed by Rudy Valdez. And here's a...

ESPN Films Latest 30 for 30 “Breakaway” on Maya Moore and Her Fight For Justice to Premiere July 13

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, “Breakaway,” about WNBA superstar and activist Maya Moore, on July 13. Directed by Rudy Valdez, the documentary explores the story of Moore, who was one of the best basketball players in the world when she stepped away from the sport for a remarkable reason: to fight for a man she believed was wrongly imprisoned. In 2019, after four WNBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA MVP award, three All-Star MVPs, and a scoring title, Moore decided to take a sabbatical from basketball at the age of 29 to devote herself full-time to working for the release of a man named Jonathan Irons, who was wrongly convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in prison. “Breakaway” chronicles a search for justice and a relationship that changed the lives of two people forever. Valdez’s previous film, “The Sentence”, winner of the US Documentary Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and the Primetime Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, explored similar themes about the criminal justice system. “Breakaway” premieres July 13 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Trailer: https://youtu.be/Y20XDkrfB6E.
