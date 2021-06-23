ESPN’s next 30 for 30 focuses on Maya Moore, her WNBA sabbatical, and Jonathan Irons’ wrongful conviction

This is from their article with one player for each team, with the article Link. A couple of important caveats: The Cardinals had a shortened offseason program compared to normal, so choosing a standout is largely guesswork. Also, Moore probably wouldn't be considered a surprise since he was a second-round pick, but it's easy for him to get lost in the shuffle with the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the roster. But Moore had coach Kliff Kingsbury excited about the multiple ways he can deploy the rookie after the full-squad minicamp. "He's very good in the open field, making the first guy miss," Kingsbury said. "He has a knack at some of those plays, so, yeah, he's going to be a guy that's going to be fun to try to draw stuff up for, and see how many times we can get it to him." -- Nick Wagoner.