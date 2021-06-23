Vina Robles Amphitheatre announces 2021 live show schedule

Concerts return to Vina Robles Amphitheater for 2021.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre has announced multiple shows for the 2021 season, offering a mix of music from classic rock and reggae to Latin and pop, plus more to be announced.

The season kicks off on Saturday, July 31, with guitar virtuoso singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa. Grammy Award winners The Mavericks and Los Lobos will co-headline on Aug. 14, and the “Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” with Steve Martin and Martin Short, will play on August 22. Rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform on Sept. 9. Ziggy Marley pays tribute to his father on Sept. 11, and indie-pop band Fitz & The Tantrums make their Vina Robles debut on Oct. 22. Additional shows are listed on the Vina Robles website, with more to be added.

Tickets are now on sale online via Ticketmaster.com.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be implemented at the venue. The Vina Robles Amphitheatre is certified with the GBAC STAR rating, which is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities. Additionally, the venue’s team says they continually monitor state and CDC guidelines and will comply with all necessary protocols to responsibly provide an enjoyable live event experience.

The Vina Robles Amphitheatre is located at 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles, just three miles from downtown Paso Robles. Tickets can be purchased from ticketmaster.com via the Vina Robles Amphitheatre website. Ticket prices vary by performance. For more information about upcoming performances, visit vinaroblesamphitheatre.com or call (805) 286-3680.