With a HOF coach is ever a horrible choice. Sure, we all know what a great experience UVA has to offer, but not many of us know what's going on between the lines of a college sports recruitment process. Some of us (not me) do, but not many. I imagine that the line between all of these guys' choices is pretty tight, and it can't be an easy decision. Any little thing can trigger a final decision. Hard for any 17 or 18 year old kid. Wish them all the best (except against us).