Restaurants

Two local hot spots, one with a secret entrance

By Visitors Guide
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide
 9 days ago
Gourmet comfort food with seasonal craft cocktails, local beers, wine and…shhhhh a speakeasy!

Pappy McGregor’s Gastropub and 1122 Speakeasy

Pappy McGregor’s is a lively gastropub and community favorite in the center of downtown steps away from shopping, galleries, wine tasting and hotels. Opened in 2006 on St. Patrick’s Day by cousins Donovan Schmit and Troy Larkin, the pub was lovingly named in honor of their grandfather Pappy McGregor.

The talented duo has been in honing their craft in the restaurant business and passion for creating perfect dining experiences since 2001. The cousins also run Fish Gaucho across the park, and 1122 Speakeasy. Their latest project, the Cane Tiki Room scheduled to open in July 2021, features exotic tiki cocktails and Polynesian small bites. All their restaurants boast rave reviews on Yelp and numerous local awards and recognitions.

“Pappy’s is a very family-friendly pub. Guests of all ages enjoy lively fun, high-quality food and drinks, with warm and welcoming service. Pappy’s offers both indoor and outdoor dining with two separate patios,” said Schmit. Both patios are dogs friendly. Sports lovers enjoy six large high-definition TVs. Pappy McGregor’s is open late for cocktails and small bites if you want something to do downtown after dinner hours.

One visit and you know why Pappy’s is a local favorite!

Pappy McGregor’s has won the Local’s Choice Award 11 times and their dedication to serving delicious farm-to-table gastropub just gets better. Everything is made daily from scratch. Their cocktail program, headed by Griffin Horton, produces fresh, seasonally inspired cocktails. (Shhhh! Local secret! Order the “Best in County” award-winning bacon bloody Mary!)

Pappy’s kitchen crew takes pride in creating award-winning dishes such as calamari, pretzel fondue and fried pickles. Dig into the Prime Dip sandwich or a savory chopped chicken salad. Pappy McGregor’s prime rib chili, French onion soups and best in town burgers are some of the favorites. Some new not-to-be-missed additions to the menu include crispy Brussels sprouts with goat cheese, spicy chicken and waffles with maple syrup, and the savory lobster mac and cheese.

Front manager Da Nita Hinton and takes great care to welcome everyone with warm, friendly hospitality and service.

‘Then he discovered speakeasies and he rejoiced’ — Frank McCourt

The 1930s style 1122 Speakeasy is famous for serving up the finest, upscale craft cocktails, rare whiskeys, and scotches with exquisite, detailed service. Lead by bar director Matt Kelly, the 1122 crew makes every ingredient from scratch, sourcing local and rare spirits. The menu showcases a cocktail list of lost and forgotten cocktails, some dating to pre-1900. The speakeasy was recently named among the top 50 Hidden Bars & Speakeasies in the world.

Like every good speakeasy, the entrance to 1122 is a well-kept public secret. Enter the cream-colored building behind Pappy McGregor’s by ringing the doorbell attached to an interior light bulb. Seating is limited adding to the intimate, elegant atmosphere, so show up early. There’s usually a line to get in.

Pappy McGregor’s is located at 1122 Pine St. in Paso Robles, open seven days a week from 11 a.m.- midnight for dine-in or take-out. For more information, visit www.PappyMcGregors.com or follow @pappymcgregors on Instagram or call (805) 238-7070

1122 Speakeasy is located on the rear patio, entrance on Railroad St. Hours are 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri/Sat and 6 p.m.-midnight Sun, Wed, Thur. For more information visit www.Eleven-TwentyTwo.com, follow @1122.cocktail.lounge on Instagram or call (805) 238-4141 (information line only.)

San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

San Luis Obispo, CA
The San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide is the county’s premier travel magazine featuring wine tasting, dining, lodging, shopping, spas, and attractions.

