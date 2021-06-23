IMO physicality, junkyard dog mentality, & a cohesive packline will

Fordland boys basketball got in its first games of the summer at last week’s Tri-Lakes Shootout hosted in Strafford with some definitive goals in mind. “I feel like we really have to improve our rebounding,” Eagles head coach Brett Rippee said. “We’re so undersized, we’re going to have to develop the mentality that we all have to rebound and that we need to be aggressive doing it. That’s something where, if we don’t compete on [the boards], we’re not going to compete on the scoreboard, so I’m worried about it. We lost our leading rebounder that averaged nine a game, and he wasn’t a tall kid at 6-foot-1, but he was a rebounder. I don’t know if I have any of those guys [coming back].”