Explore Dinosaur Caves Park

Enjoy spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean from Dinosaur Caves Park.

Dinosaur Cave Park is a beautiful ocean side, all-age and dog friendly open space along Shell Beach. In some ways, the park continues its original attraction as a family destination but today the attractions are the playground, the picnic area and the trails along the bluffs instead of a huge dinosaur sculpture and cave tours featured in the 1940s.

Visible from the Highway 101 this park offers exquisite views of the Pacific Ocean – an ideal place for practicing some photography, holding a wedding ceremony and for people of all ages to enjoy. A trail running along the bluffs boasts a viewing platforms and a spacious grass area – a favorite among dog owners, it is also a popular picnic spot and perfect for various athletic activities. An amphitheater is available to rent for events.

Picnic tables next to the play area are perfect for enjoying a snack or meal or to simply enjoy the surroundings. The bathrooms, very well kept, are located by the parking lot and parking is free; street parking is also available.

In the play area, several structures await visitors and add to the theme of the park including an Orca whale, dinosaur and other ocean animals. Children can climb on or inside the large dinosaur eggs; a tire swing and boat promise hours of fun.

Named after a 50-foot metal and concrete brontosaurus that was constructed as a tourist attraction in the 1940s, the location of this park was the original site a roadside business and cave attraction owned by H. Douglas Brown. The dinosaur became a target of neighborhood complaints and, in the 1960s, eventually went the way of its prehistoric cousins. The property was bought and sold several times for different uses and eventually acquired by the City of Pismo Beach. Through years of volunteer efforts the property eventually became the Dinosaur Caves Park and officially opened in 2003.

The park is frequently the location for public events, including art and craft fairs, wine and food festivals and concerts.

Dinosaur Caves Park is located at the corner of Cliff Street and Shell Beach Road in Pismo Beach. For more information about activities at the park call (805) 773-7039 or visit pismobeach.org.