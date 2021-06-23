Cancel
Basketball

Yep, we have almost no solution against length.

By Faz d. Hoo
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

We don't have anyone who can shoot over the top and Clark is the only one quick enough to consistently break down the defense off the dribble.

virginia.sportswar.com
NBA

Yep, that's the only issue with it

Fultz was seen as the #1 overall pick, but it wasn't like he was a generational player kind of lock. He was the #1 overall prospect in a draft without an absolute generational talent.
Charlotte, NC

Yep.

I was talking to Dirk K next to a food truck outside the 1991 ACC Tourney in Charlotte between sessions, and we agreed that the '91 recruiting class (Junior, JWilly, Yuri, Chris Alexander to that point) just needed a PG, but Cory was playing hard to get. When Cory finally...
College Sports

Kihei and Armaan already with LockerRoomAccess

So, who will be the first UVA athlete to get an endorsement deal? -- HTrain90 07/01/2021 08:16AM. Marie Bette Cafe & Bakery has already inked Clark to sell turnovers. -- Bourbon Bowl 07/01/2021 11:48AM. Heard Tina Thompson has an endorsement deal from Duke already :) ** -- Oregon Hoo 07/01/2021...
Sports

Officials have almost totally ignored holding for years.

Just like palming/carrying in basketball. There has effectively been a significant, game changing rule change. One of the fundamental foundations of the games has been done away with, and it has very much altered the way the game is taught, coached and played. Players are taught and coached to hold, and refs allow it, play after play, game after game. They don't care. My only question is, did they independently just decide "To hayull with it, it's too dang hard to call that anymore!", or, was there discussion, or pressure from coaches, A.D.s, and the NCAA to allow holding so that offenses could score more and make the game more exciting and more marketable. Watch any college football game, and you'll routinely see O-linemen stretching handfuls of defenders jerseys while "blocking", which is a clear violation, not to mention getting their arms wrapped around oncoming defenders. Some teams take advantage of this total abdication of duties by refs more than others (Notre Dame), but all are guilty.
Radford, VA

Tyrece Radford Enters The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away. On Wednesday afternoon, it took Tyrece Radford away from Virginia Tech. A Virginia Tech spokesman confirmed multiple internet reports that Radford has entered the portal. Radford, a redshirt sophomore, started 47 of his 50 career games at Virginia Tech over...