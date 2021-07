PHOENIX — For five weeks, there had been one missing piece to this city’s celebration as its basketball team pushed deeper through its first postseason in a decade. When the Phoenix Suns closed out the Lakers to win their first-round series, it happened in Los Angeles. Then they swept the Nuggets in Denver. It was why when the Suns entered Game 5 of this Western Conference finals Monday leading this best-of-seven series 3-1, fans twirled orange towels inside Phoenix Suns Arena and yelled until players leaned only inches from one another, straining to hear.