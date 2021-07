The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman is heading to the University of Washington as a preferred walk-on.Brody Reese loves sports — so much so that when asked recently what his life would be like without them, he was nearly speechless. "I don't even know how to answer that question, if I'm being honest," Reese said. "Almost all of my time is dedicated to them, so I don't even know the person I'd be if I hadn't been wrestling and playing football all these years." Understandable from a kid regularly scoring or throwing touchdowns, but for a young man who spends his...