He was only allowed to play PG in 5 games last year

 9 days ago

Go watch those. Do you wanna also go watch his high school junior and senior seasons where he averaged a triple double over 2 seasons? Or the fact he was the starting PG on 4 straight State Champs? Don't worry - you'll see.

This team will have more game than last year

Think about this - with three 40% 3 pt shooting NBA hopefuls, all 6’8” or better, all in their final year, we could not pull the trigger on any kind of a final play to beat Duke at Duke. Contrast that with the onions shot by Jerome. Last year’s team did not beat one truly tough team, and in fact was not even competitive in those games. Total glass jaw vs Zags, FSU, and VT. Couldn’t dig deep enough to send Ohio home. We’re losing far less than you might think. Just watch.
Sixers: 3 players who have played their last game in Philly

Sixers (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Philadelphia 76ers have a long period of introspection ahead of them after another disappointing second-round exit. Time and time again, the Sixers have failed to put the necessary pieces around Joel Embiid. And, time and time again, we have seen them fall short because of it.
Brooklyn Nets: 3 Nets who just played last game with BK

The Brooklyn Nets just couldn’t overcome their bad injury luck, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games following a Kyrie Irving ankle injury and James Harden soldering through a hamstring injury that normally would have sidelined him for weeks. While keeping the Nets mostly intact is probably...
76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play in Game 7

Embiid (knee) will be available for Sunday's Game 7 against Atlanta, John Clark of NBC Sports Philly reports. The big man is technically listed as questionable on the injury report, but his status has never truly been in doubt as the Sixers head into an ultra-important elimination game. Embiid has played through a small tear in his meniscus throughout the series, and while he's showed signs of fatigue, at times, he's mostly looked like himself, averaging 30.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.2 blocks through the first six games. In Game 5, Embiid went for 37 points, 13 boards, five assists and four blocks before posting 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks (with eight turnovers) in Friday's Game 6 victory.
Oh, i admit he is good, but VT skipped many road games last year and

They would not have won @ JPJ. As for their team this coming season....sometimes the "hype" is much more than the product. I could see VT expecting BIG things from this team, but being overconfident and the pieces not meshing together! I think we've seen that from many teams over the years....where they just don't come together like they do on paper.
Suns PG Chris Paul cleared to play in Game 3

Chris Paul was cleared to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night after spending the first two games away from the Phoenix Suns due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Suns grabbed a 2-0 series lead without their All-Star point guard, who was isolated at his...
Sixers: Ben Simmons has played his last game in Philadelphia

Ben Simmons, Sixers (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their third and final home game to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing Game 7 of the second-round series 103-96. In the team’s last 70 home games, the Sixers are 61-9. But the old adage holds true. Playoff basketball is different than regular season basketball. Some guys (Joel Embiid) are built for both, others (Ben Simmons) are not. After passing up a wide open dunk attempt with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter and forcing it to a doubled Matisse Thybulle, Joel and the city saw enough from Benjamin ‘Fraud’ Simmons.
Suns PG Cameron Payne exits Game 3 with ankle injury

Phoenix Suns backup guard Cameron Payne left Game 3 of the Western Conference finals with a left ankle injury late in the second quarter Thursday. The team announced before the start of the second half that Payne would not return. He had two points and one assist in four minutes before being ruled out of the contest against the host Los Angeles Clippers.
Yep, just the ONLY PG to ever win a natty here and likely has

Best pass in ncaa tourney history....that guy deserves a break from all the basketball minds here in my opinion. His struggles are not all his fault too, he is built for a certain style, and way to play, and when we don't have players to compliment his game he is forced to a role which is not good for him. i am curious if he can become the facilitator again this year with the new players.
CWS Vanderbilt Mississippi St Baseball

Mississippi St shuts down Vandy again for 1st national title. Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals. Bednar was working on three days’ rest and walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to the Bulldogs’ star closer to start the seventh. It's Mississippi State's first national title in a team sport.
Witzke says he’ll play another year

After having his best season ever as a collegiate baseball player, former Humboldt High standout Chris Witzke has decided to play one more year. Witzke, a 2017 HHS graduate and a member of the Harding University (Searcy, AR) squad, started all 41 games this past season for the Bison, who finished 23-18 overall, 18-16 in the middle of the Great American Conference.