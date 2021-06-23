He was only allowed to play PG in 5 games last year

Embiid (knee) will be available for Sunday's Game 7 against Atlanta, John Clark of NBC Sports Philly reports. The big man is technically listed as questionable on the injury report, but his status has never truly been in doubt as the Sixers head into an ultra-important elimination game. Embiid has played through a small tear in his meniscus throughout the series, and while he's showed signs of fatigue, at times, he's mostly looked like himself, averaging 30.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.2 blocks through the first six games. In Game 5, Embiid went for 37 points, 13 boards, five assists and four blocks before posting 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks (with eight turnovers) in Friday's Game 6 victory.