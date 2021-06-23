Cancel
College Sports

How does Syracuse recruit anymore? Boeheim is 76 and he's lead a bubble

By Bourbon Bowl
sportswar.com
 10 days ago

Team for each of the past 7 seasons (including their F4 season in 15-16). It's not exactly a hot program on the rise, and of the ACC's septuagenarians of the past several years, only Larranaga's results have plummeted more (and that's saying something given what's happened the past few seasons on Tobacco Road). The vaunted Zone is plenty adequate but also hardly dominant, and it does nothing to prepare guys for the NBA defensively. He'll pick a 6 man rotation and keep talented guys on the bench for big stretches of the season (I'm actually not criticizing that, but it doesn't appeal to a lot of players).

virginia.sportswar.com
Bobby Bowden
#Football #Nba #Syracuse #Acc
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Sports
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

DeAndre Kane Added to Boeheim’s Army Roster

Boeheim’s Army has added a three-time TBT champion to its roster. DeAndre Kane, formerly of Overseas Elite which is not competing in the 2021 The Basketball Tournament, was added to the roster the team announced on Thursday. The addition brings the roster to 10 players and features the most non-Syracuse alums of any previous Boeheim’s Army squad.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Twitter wants Dabo Swinney to retire since college athletes are getting paid

Twitter recalled when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he would walk away if college athletes were to get paid. Thursday was a huge day for college athletics, as student athletes are now officially allowed to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness (NIL). Of course, we are in the day of social media where receipts are held onto and released to the world. The one individual who felt the wrath of said receipts is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Illinois Statenunesmagician.com

The Basketball Tournament: Boeheim’s Army earns 3-seed in Illinois region

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) bracket has been revealed for 2021!. We already knew that Boeheim’s Army, the Syracuse Orange alumni team would be back. And we had a pretty good idea who was playing on this year’s squad, too. Now we know what the road ahead looks like as they try to win the team’s first championship in the event.
Peoria, ILnny360.com

Basketball: Boeheim’s Army squad seeded third in TBT

The Boeheim’s Army team consisting mostly of Syracuse University men’s basketball alumni was selected as the No. 3 seed for the Illinois Regional in The Basketball Tournament on Monday. The team is competing in the $1 million winner-take-all tourney for the seventh straight year and will open against No. 14...
College Sportschatsports.com

Some Recruits That Duke Took Away From Syracuse

As Duke fans, watching the news break of Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement was pretty personal. He’s always seemed like someone we know very well even though we don’t know him at all, having only spoken to him a couple of times over the years (Boswell is a different story there). We seriously doubt he has any idea who any of us are except for Barry and Jim.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

How Damian Lillard Played Lead Recruiter for Team USA

There was a time in Damian Lillard's career when he was so fed up with USA Basketball it seemed he might never take the floor in international competition. A few years later, the Trail Blazers superstar isn't just one of the biggest names poised to suit up for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, but even played de facto lead recruiter for an American side reeling from a dispiriting seventh-place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Boeheim’s Army adds a player with extensive TBT money-making history

Syracuse, N.Y. — Boeheim’s Army has added a player from the disbanded Overseas Elite, The Basketball Tournament team that won $7 million over four consecutive summers. Deandre Kane is the new Boeheim’s Army roster addition. Kane, 32, is a 6-5 shooting guard/small forward. He played three seasons at Marshall before...
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Meet the Two Non-SU Guards Playing for Boeheim’s Army

Boeheim’s Army has played in The Basketball Tournament since 2015, the year after its establishment. Not once have the Syracuse-oriented squad took home the gold. Each year, SU fans see familiar faces that they haven’t had the joy of watching for some time. Up until last summer, the team had fielded an entire alumnus-derived unit every summer. In 2020, Will Rayman broke that trend. Rayman, a Colgate basketball product played for Boeheim’s Army and played quite well. This year, the team took it a bit further, adding guards, Tyrese Rice and Keifer Sykes with two more spots open for non-SU alums.
College SportsSeattle Times

‘He was off the radar, honestly’: How UW saw what recruiting sites missed in surprise corner steal Davon Banks

1.) Banks — who committed to, then signed with, Washington last week — tore the same meniscus twice in the same year, forcing him to miss all but two games of his junior season as well as the following spring. And, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, “that’s your big year for recruiting. Junior year is even bigger than senior year when it comes to getting on the radar.”