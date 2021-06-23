How does Syracuse recruit anymore? Boeheim is 76 and he's lead a bubble

Team for each of the past 7 seasons (including their F4 season in 15-16). It's not exactly a hot program on the rise, and of the ACC's septuagenarians of the past several years, only Larranaga's results have plummeted more (and that's saying something given what's happened the past few seasons on Tobacco Road). The vaunted Zone is plenty adequate but also hardly dominant, and it does nothing to prepare guys for the NBA defensively. He'll pick a 6 man rotation and keep talented guys on the bench for big stretches of the season (I'm actually not criticizing that, but it doesn't appeal to a lot of players).