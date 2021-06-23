Get your tickets! Mid-State Fair 2021 is on schedule!

Mid-State Fair returns to Paso Robles Event Center from July 21- Aug 1, 2021.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair is happening as scheduled. This year will be the 75th edition of the fair, full of animals, agriculture, live performances, carnival rides, shopping, exhibits, and food, all happening July 21- Aug 1, 2021.

Admission tickets for the 2021 fair will go on-sale in early June and be sold exclusively online at www. Midstatefair.com. The box office will not be open at this time. Specific programming elements, including live performances, are still being developed. More details will be forthcoming.

“We are truly grateful that we can once again invite our community to celebrate one of the great traditions of our area,” interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said. “From the entire staff and board of directors, we can’t wait to see you!”

The fair will be following all state and local health mandates regarding COVID-19. It is also reportedly possible that certain attractions will need to have reduced capacity, depending on state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the 2021 fair. Fairgoers will need to check the website arriving for the most up-to-date information.

Performances, events and activities are being booked now and posted to the website as they are confirmed. Check www.midstatefair.com regularly for the latest information.