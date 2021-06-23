Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA refused to let Isaiah Austin (also Baylor) play either

By Toolie92 Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Austin was eventually given clearance to play in Europe, but the NBA was not going to risk another dead rookie.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To The Jay Williams Drama

What would the NBA playoffs be without a simmering beef between a current player and a former player-turned-analyst? We’re seeing it play out with Kevin Durant and Jay Williams. On Get Up! this morning, Williams relayed an apparent story about the time Durant approached him at a holiday party and...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Video Of LeBron, Bronny James Went Viral Last Night

LeBron James returned to his old stomping grounds on Friday night. This time around though, it was his son entertaining the crowd at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. Bronny James and his travel team are in Akron, Ohio this weekend for The Battle: Summer Showcase, a three-day event that’s taking place inside The LeBron James Arena.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Rose Had A Message For ESPN On Wednesday

Jalen Rose had a message for his employer on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Maria Taylor’s future at ESPN could be in limbo due to contract negotiations. Taylor was reportedly seeking “Stephen A. Smith-type money” from ESPN, as her contract expires...
NBABleacher Report

Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin Injury

Iowa big man Luka Garza withdrew from Friday's scrimmages at the NBA draft combine because of a groin injury, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes during his senior year, which saw him earn many accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and a consensus First-Team All-America selection.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Going Crazy Over Rumor Involving Jimmy Butler And Rachel Nichols

The ESPN scandal involving Rachel Nichols has gotten a bit out of control over the past few days. After the news broke of her rather controversial phone conversation (in which she expressed frustration over Maria Taylor's coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals), people quickly began to call her out online, and the network responded by pulling her from the 2021 Finals coverage as well.
NFLNew York Post

Maria Taylor, ESPN facing possible divorce over ‘Stephen A. Smith money’

At one point in negotiations with NBA Finals host and College Football national championship sideline reporter Maria Taylor, ESPN offered her a raise from her current salary of nearly $1 million per year that would eventually reach almost $5 million, according to sources. Taylor turned it down. Taylor, sources said,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBATMZ.com

ESPN's Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Maria Taylor, Perk & Jefferson Chime in

Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, on national television -- this after a bombshell NYT report -- and ex-NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson were there to add their two cents. The veteran NBA anchor took a moment Monday on "The Jump" to address the...
NBAPosted by
Primetimer

Maria Taylor and ESPN are reportedly headed for a divorce over salary dispute

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, the star NBA Finals host and College Gameday reporter turned down an offer to raise her salary from $1 million to $5 million a year, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. He reports that Taylor was seeking a salary in Stephen A. Smith's "neighborhood" of $8 million per year. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, in which ESPN is reducing the salaries across the board, including among its big names, the cable network is now only offering to raise Taylor's salary to between $2 million to $3 million a year. "It is a substantial raise, but there is another staring contest going on, and the idea that Taylor and ESPN could divorce cannot be counted out," says Marchand. "Adding to the intrigue, Taylor’s contract is set to expire on or around July 20, and the NBA Finals, if it goes seven games, ends on July 22."
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen Jackson Criticized On Twitter After Defending Rachel Nichols

Rachel Nichols of ESPN is in the news for all of the wrong reasons right now as a video of her disparaging fellow host Maria Taylor made its way to the internet. In the clip, Nichols speaks about Taylor and how she feels like ESPN only hired her for certain shows because they needed to add diversity to the network. These comments angered many fans as they felt like Nichols was making racially charged comments that show she isn't a real ally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy