Natalie Tocco

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie Tocco brings experience in healthcare, construction, manufacturing and distribution, personal and professional services, foreign tax and multistate tax compliance. Natalie assists individuals, partnerships and corporations with tax compliance, planning and accounting services. An advisor dedicated to superior service, Natalie’s efficiency and attention to detail provide clients with timely information and an objective perspective to maximize opportunities and improve profitability.

Business

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Business

People on the Move

Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource Co. Inc. Rita Bottoms has been promoted to Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource! Rita has been with The Resource for 20 years, joining in 2001 as Clerical Manager. She has since held multiple roles, including a dedicated focus on Sales and driving new business. She’s a mentor to many and has developed many vital client partnerships across our variety of service areas. Rita is a board member of WSSHRM, PWWS, is a member of HRMAG, and a Certified Staffing Professional (CSP).
Business

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Business

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Business

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Business

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Business

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health To Advisory Board.

Srinivasan's medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portal. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Kaushik Srinivasan to the Advisory Board. Srinivasan's experience in corporate business, product evaluation, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Mr. Srinivasan will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.
Business

Arthur J. Gallagher acquires India-based broker

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has announced that it has acquired an India-based brokerage. Gallagher has purchased the remaining shares of Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Limited from Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, following a minority investment in 2019. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the deal is subject to approval by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.
Missouri State

Aerosol product maker PLZ buys Missouri lubricant company

PLZ Aeroscience, a maker of aerosol and liquid products, said it's purchased Clinton, Missouri-based Champion Brands, which makes lubricants used in the automotive and industrial industries, for an undisclosed price. Downers Grove, Illinois-based PLZ said Champion makes more than 300 fluids and performance products, including brake fluid, fuel treatments, semi-synthetic...
Business

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Appoints Kevin Kane as CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today announced the appointment of Kevin Kane as Chief Executive Officer of its US subsidiary, Coda Octopus Colmek, Inc. based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Business

Magal Security Systems (MAGS) Appoints Tomer Hay as CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Senstar Technologies (Magal Security Systems Ltd.) (NASDAQ: MAGS) announced today that Mr. Tomer Hay has been appointed as CFO of the Company. Mr. Hay will replace Mr. Yaacov (Kobi) Vinokur, who has been Magal's CFO since 2016. Mr. Hay is expected to replace Mr. Vinokur following a transition period.
Business

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Business

Parexel expects growth, jobs for Triangle after $8.5 billion acquisition

One of the Triangle's major clinical research organizations announced last week that it was changing private equity partners for its next level growth in a deal that worth $8.5 billion. Peyton Howell, Parexel's chief commercial and strategy officer, said Pamplona Capital Management, which took the formerly public company private in...
Charities

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
Installment payment agreement (IPA)

If you're unable to pay your tax bills in full, you may qualify for an installment payment agreement (IPA). Under the agreement, you'll make monthly payments toward your unpaid tax balance. Payment information for those directly impacted by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) The fastest and easiest way to request an IPA...
Real Estate

Thomas Wiley

Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Columbia Bank. EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, MBA from the University of Washington. Columbia Bank is excited to announce that it named Thomas Wiley senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. Wiley will be responsible for developing commercial real estate loan portfolios and client relationships in Oregon and Washington. A 35-year industry veteran, he was previously group vice president at M&T Bank, focusing on CRE and healthcare lending.
Internet

Launching an e-commerce site? 10 essential elements it needs to succeed

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Amid the pandemic and its associated shutdowns and social distancing orders, many businesses turned to e-commerce to sustain their revenue streams in 2020. Consumers quickly came to rely on the convenience, physical safety and ease of online shopping. Now, it seems that the e-commerce movement is here to stay, even in the post-pandemic world. Therefore, business leaders must ensure their new online stores are set up for long-term success.
Financial Reports

Triangle insiders racked up millions in June

Boosted by the the $12 billion buyout of contract research giant PRA Health Sciences, executives at public companies in the Triangle scored more than $113 million in insider stock sales for the month of June. It’s the biggest month yet in terms of insider stock sales, which also include share...
Economy

Want to reduce defects and optimize TCO?

It is imperative that you know the lifetime cost of every machine your company manufactures or operates. Predictive analytics company, We Predict, enables you to do exactly that! Based on millions of actual service records, unplanned repairs, recalls and warranty data, we measure service and warranty costs spent by manufacturers and owners and provide risk scores.

