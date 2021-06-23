Natalie Tocco

Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource Co. Inc. Rita Bottoms has been promoted to Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource! Rita has been with The Resource for 20 years, joining in 2001 as Clerical Manager. She has since held multiple roles, including a dedicated focus on Sales and driving new business. She’s a mentor to many and has developed many vital client partnerships across our variety of service areas. Rita is a board member of WSSHRM, PWWS, is a member of HRMAG, and a Certified Staffing Professional (CSP).