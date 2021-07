What is or isn't a penalty. The Norris penalty and the 2 Perez penalties probably shouldn't have been a penalty. Then again, I wish F1 would adopt more a "rubbin' is racin'" mentality. I realize it can't be at the same level as other circuits because the cars aren't as durable, but at least let the drivers push each other around a little when competing for a spot. A race is a lot more exciting when there is a lot more wheel-to-wheel action during it.