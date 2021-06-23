Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Airbnb

Airbnb's New "Live Anywhere" Program Will Allow 12 Very Lucky Individuals to Do Exactly That ... For Free

By Lindsay Rogers
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you both work remotely and spend any amount of time perusing rental properties for sport, you’re going to want to hear this: Airbnb is currently in pursuit of candidates with aspirations to live nomadically for their “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program. Like the name implies, the new initiative will allow 12 individuals to live in Airbnb properties anywhere in the world for an entire year, in exchange only for feedback on the experience.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
Related
TravelKGUN 9

Become a nomad with this special Airbnb program

Airbnb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. The pandemic as we know blurred the lines between travel, living and working. According to the Airbnb Report on Travel & Living [news.airbnb.com], 11 percent of long-term stay bookers in 2021 have reported living a nomadic lifestyle, with 74 percent of consumers surveyed across five countries expressing interest in living someplace other than where their employer is based after the pandemic is over.
TravelAOL Corp

Airbnb offers 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to travel anywhere for a year

In an effort to appeal to newly minted digital nomads, Airbnb is offering a dozen individuals the opportunity to travel the world for a year starting next month. The company announced its Live Anywhere program this week, billing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the world your home for a year.”
TravelNeowin

Airbnb's Flexible Destinations feature is now live

Airbnb has announced the global release of its new feature, Flexible Destinations, which gives its users a fresh browsing and booking experience. Now, users will be able to find unique places to stay when they click on "I'm Flexible". This option will provide unique listing categories ranging from private islands, cabins, and domes, to tiny homes, treehouses, and boats. It will also enable users to book a trip to a unique location by seeing the search results displayed on a map and searching with flexible dates.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Dilbeck Real Estate gives edge to their 500+ agents with launch of CORE Present, the revolutionary new CMA & interactive presentation solution by Inside Real Estate

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Inside Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing independently-owned real estate software companies and a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top agents, teams, and brokerages, announced an expanded partnership with Pasadena, California-based Dilbeck Real Estate. The independent brokerage firm will now provide Inside Real Estate’s new CMA and presentation solution, CORE Present, as part of the technology offering to their 500+ agents.
TravelMySanAntonio

Tech-enabled vacation rental platform Circular Hospitality launches in Central Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Circular is a vacation rental platform providing full-service management solutions to homeowners and exceptional experiences to travelers. Co-Founder George Ruizcalderon, who holds experience operating and developing luxury hotels, says “Circular is committed to optimizing care and revenues for homeowners while bringing the same level of service and standards travelers expect in an upscale hotel within the confines of a beautiful and spacious home.”
CoronavirusPosted by
Audacy

You could live in an Airbnb for 10 months rent-free

One positive that came out of the coronavirus pandemic was realizing that in most cases, all you need is a good internet connection to do your job well. With that in mind came the birth of digital nomads across the globe. If the digital nomad life interests you, you may...