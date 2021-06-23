7.5 million dollar career earnings

Isn't odd that Bronco is "painfully honest and straightforward in assessing the football program" while at the same time set the expectations of bball fans in JPJ that our football team will attend a bowl game? Doesn't prove my point since hyperbole is the act of making exaggerated statements? As in, "we plan on attending a bowl game" (even though we weren't good enough to be competitive with an FCS team, win more than 1 ACC game or more than 2 games total. Everyone in the country understood the condition of our football program and you actually believe Bronco was really surprised about the state of our program? Bronco is a thoughtful person and to believe he didn't do his due diligence before accepting the job is silly. He may have not realized the full extent but he knew full well was he was willing to take on, especially after the London years! As I stated, most coaches engage in this behavior and there is nothing wrong with it. We have a 12 game season to evaluate the accuracy of these comments. Let's see what happens.