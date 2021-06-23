Imperfect 10s

This week, as F9 arrives in theaters (too late for review at press time), the Fast & Furious franchise joins a select company: movie franchises that have reached their tenth installment. (I'm sure you didn't forget about the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off.) As an appetizer before you catch up with the latest turbo-charged adventures of Dom Toretto and company, here's a sampling of other long-running series that managed to reach a Part 10, and how that Part 10 fit in the bigger picture.