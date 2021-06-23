Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Imperfect 10s

By Scott Renshaw
cityweekly.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, as F9 arrives in theaters (too late for review at press time), the Fast & Furious franchise joins a select company: movie franchises that have reached their tenth installment. (I'm sure you didn't forget about the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off.) As an appetizer before you catch up with the latest turbo-charged adventures of Dom Toretto and company, here's a sampling of other long-running series that managed to reach a Part 10, and how that Part 10 fit in the bigger picture.

www.cityweekly.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Nigel Bruce
Person
Basil Rathbone
Person
James Mangold
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Kane Hodder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#10s#Hobbs Shaw#The House Of Fear#Nazi#Holmes Watson#The Woman In Green#Japanese#Kgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...