Prince William and Prince Harry are set to make their first appearance together since Prince Philip's funeral back in mid-April. The brothers are both expected to attend a celebration in honor of their mother, Princess Diana, on July 1 at Kensington Palace. However, things between William and Harry have been tense for quite some time, and it has been reported that their relationship hasn't gotten any better as the statue unveiling ceremony approaches. Although the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex spoke after Philip's funeral, sources say they have a long way to go when it comes to mending their relationship, according to Vanity Fair.